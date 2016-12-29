WHEN?

January 12, 2017 - January 15, 2017

Doors open at 5 pm, Thursday, Jan 12th!

WHERE?

Comfort Inn and Convention Center

U.S. 50 & U.S. 301 @ MD 3

Bowie, MD 20718

301-464-0089

HOW MUCH?

You can now register and buy WO tee-shirts online. Just click the links to add the right registration and tee-shirt sizes to put these items in your shopping cart, feel free to browse the site and buy other items(!), and then checkout like normal, bingo you're registered.

Weekend Registration: $50 (Price goes up January 1st, 2017!)

One-Day Registration: $25 (Price goes up January 1st, 2017!)

WHAT IS WINTER OFFENSIVE?

Winter Offensive is an MMP sponsored tournament and convention. Once again, this year's proceeds from raffle sales, tee-shirt sales, and entry fees will go to the World War Two Foundation. Winter Offensive has a long history as an ASL tournament, however, as other lines in the MMP catalog have grown, so has their appearance at Winter Offensive. (And don’t forget the late-night eurogaming!)

Despite this, we still feel that outside of ASLOK, Winter Offensive is the ASL tournament to attend!

The 27th annual Winter Offensive is once again at the Comfort Inn in Bowie, MD, conveniently located at the junction of U.S. 50 & U.S. 301 in Bowie, Maryland. Room rates are still TBD (which includes a full hot breakfast!) Don’t forget to mention WINTER OFFENSIVE when you make your reservations to receive the room rate.

Our charity this year is the World War Two Foundation, an organization dedicated to preserving the stories of World War Two veterans for future generations. We are 100% behind fostering interest in military history, and the Foundation does just that.

If there is demand we are always happy to have tournaments in our other titles; so if you are interested in organizing such an event at Winter Offensive, please drop a line to info@multimanpublishing.com and say so! As always, if you just wish to open game, there is usually space available; we encourage open gaming of any MMP title!

Of course we will have our usual "ASL mini-tournament", beginning with a round on Thursday Night/Friday Morning. These are filled in as "as available" manner, so if you want to be in a mini please show up on time Thursday evening.

In addition to our ASL tournaments, we also feature a tournament and other events for our Great Campaigns of the American Civil War series. Come join designer Ed Beach and some of the top GCACW gamers in enjoying this great Civil War game.

Did we mention prizes for tournament winners? Did we mention the auction and door prizes? Each year we auction off, raffle off and give away items like framed prints of box art, autographed baseball gear (jerseys, balls, etc.), games, and other donations. The raffle is a great time on Saturday night, usually just after the traditional free pizza dinner.

Come and join the fun. Gaming, the “Honor” keg, Pizza Feast Saturday Night, and three days of fun filled competition. Plus it’s gaming for a good cause—you’re having fun playing games while supporting World War Two Foundation.

The festivities begin Thursday evening for ASL when the first of several mini-tourneys kick-off featuring new scenarios. Open gaming is available on Thursday night, although space is often limited. Be warned, the management actively frowns upon camping on space during our busy periods. The ASL Main Event starts Friday morning, space will free up Friday evening, and we are in full swing on Saturday morning when other mini-tournaments start!

Don't forget to get an order in for your WO'17 ASL T-shirts. Please make checks payable to Multi-Man Publishing. If you have any questions or concerns, we are always happy to do our best to help you. Please do not hesitate to contact us at info@multimanpublishing.com.