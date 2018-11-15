Click a category to the left to browse our product catalog. MMP Catalog ASL Starter Kits (ASLSKs) contain everything you need to start playing ASL. Each kit adds new dimensions to the game while maximizing playability and fun. They are designed as stand-alone games that can be enjoyed either in sequence or on their own.



ASL Starter Kit #1 $25.00

This kit includes two maps, six scenarios, and a simplified rules to help players quickly learn the basics of ASL! More Info ASL Starter Kit #2 $30.00

This kit includes two maps, eight scenarios, and a simplified rules to help players quickly learn the basics of ASL! More Info ASL Starter Kit #3 $36.00

Tanks and Armored Cars give players new to ASL a taste of armored combat. With three geomorphic maps! More Info ASL Starter Kit Bonus Pack #1 $12.00



Currently Out of Print! ASL Starter Kit Bonus Pack #1 is a small scenario bundle (three scenarios) and one map all specifically designed for use with the ASL Starter Kit #1. More Info ASL Starter Kit Expansion Pack #1 $40.00



Temporarily Out of Stock! The Advanced Squad Leader Starter Kit Expansion Pack #1 adds new counters, maps, and adds rules with known errata addressed. The Pack has been designed with all levels of Starter Kit play in mind. No other module from the Starter Kit series is necessary to play the scenarios included in Expansion Pack #1. More Info Decision at Elst $64.00



Temporarily Out of Stock! ASL Starter Kit Historical Module #1 featuring 4 scenarios and a Campaign Game covering the battle at Elst between British and German forces during Operation Market Garden, September 1944. More Info




