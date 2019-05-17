Click a category to the left to browse our product catalog. MMP Catalog Brazen Chariots: Battles for Tobruk, 1941 (BCS) $96.00 Qty: Add to cart Brazen Chariots is a Battalion Combat Series (BCS) game that chronicles fighting in the North African desert towards the end of 1941. Once Axis forces under Rommel had laid siege to Tobruk, they then set about trying to take it. Meanwhile, Commonwealth forces pushed back to the Egyptian border launched several attempts to break into and relieve the fortress. Two of these efforts, BREVITY and BATTLEAXE, lacked the depth needed to accomplish this goal and were utter failures. The third, CRUSADER, was a massive undertaking that successfully opened communications to Tobruk and proved to the British 8th Army that Rommel could be beaten. It also set the stage for Rommel's Gazala offensive in 1942.

Brazen Chariots is the third game in the Battalion Combat Series, which took players by storm with its blockbuster initial release Last Blitzkrieg and follow-up fast playing game Baptism By Fire. In Brazen Chariots, the wide-open desert, the limited number of Formations, and numerous shorter scenarios provide players with both a rapid and fun introduction to this highly acclaimed new series. The masterful order of battle research by Carl Fung showcases the forces involved with finer detail than ever before.



Components:

• BCS v1.2 rulebook (full color)

• two v1.2 BCS Charts and Tables (full color)

• BCS v1.2 Crib Notes Booklet

• Brazen Chariots game specific rulebook

• three full color 22” x 34” maps (see a sample HERE)

• four countersheets (1,120 counters) (see a sample HERE)

• 12 scenarios Easter Battle, 1 map, 5 turns

Battle for the Salient, 1 map, 5 turns

Operation Brevity, 1 map, 2 turns

Operation Skorpion, 1 map, 2 turns

Operation Battleaxe, 1 map, 3 turns

Operation Battleaxe: Mini-Crusader, 3 maps, 10 turns

Operation Crusader (Campaign), 3 maps, 21 turns

Two Map Crusader, 2 maps, 21 turns

Operation Crusader: Clash of Armor, 3 maps, 19 turns

Totensonntag, 2 maps, 3 turns

Operation Crusader: Dash to the Wire, 3 maps, 15 turns

Operation Crusader: Victory by Logistics, 3 maps, 11 turns • box and dice pre-order: March 26, 2018 shipping: April 16, 2019 Reviews Add Review

Return To Category Originally conceived as “OCS brought down to battalion level”, The Battalion Combat Series has since been revised as a system that specifically looks at combat where maneuver elements are battalions, more than just a matter of “OCS with smaller units.”



BCS is less complex than OCS but still retains the challenge of being a game focused on well-planned and well-played operations. Improved logistics, artillery, simpler air support, unit modes, and combined operations are all featured in this series. Overall, BCS has fewer moving parts, fewer sub-systems, and far fewer charts and tables.

Originally conceived as “OCS brought down to battalion level”, The Battalion Combat Series has since been revised as a system that specifically looks at combat where maneuver elements are battalions, more than just a matter of “OCS with smaller units.”BCS is less complex than OCS but still retains the challenge of being a game focused on well-planned and well-played operations. Improved logistics, artillery, simpler air support, unit modes, and combined operations are all featured in this series. Overall, BCS has fewer moving parts, fewer sub-systems, and far fewer charts and tables.