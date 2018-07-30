 

Monday, July 30, 2018
 
 
Home

News

Conventions
       W.O. 2014 AAR
       W.O. 2015 AAR
       Winter Offensive 2018

Products

Preorder

Support
       ASL / ASLSK
          ASL Official Errata
          ASLSK Official Downloads
          ASL Official Downloads
          ASLSK Official Errata
       IGS
       The Gamers
       Grand Tactical Series
       GCACW Support
          GCACW Errata
          GCACW PBeM
          GCACW Resources
       Other Games
       Website FAQ
       MMP FAQ
       Contact MMP

Contact
Browse by Product Category Minimize
 
 

Click a category to the left to browse our product catalog.
MMP Catalog Minimize
 
Special Ops #8-2018
Product Image
$32.00
Qty:   Add to cart  

Special Ops #8 has nine articles, two ASL scenarios, two ASLSK scenarios, and the game Avenge Pearl Harbor.

Featured articles cover Operation Mercury (GTS), It Never Snows (SCS), card play in Avenge Pearl Harbor, Russian setup in Red Barricades (ASL), Dean Essig's design intent behind the various Gamers series of games, Fallschirmjaeger (SCS), tips for playing the Battalion Combat Series (BCS), and designer's notes for last issue's game Autumn For Barbarossa (SCS).

Avenge Pearl Harbor was originally published in Game Journal #60 as Storm Over the Japanese Homeland and allows players to simulate Operation DOWNFALL, the hypothetical invasion of Japan in November 1945. The game uses the same basic system as What Price Glory? Operational cards are used on both attack and defense. Game components include one 22" x 34" map, 200 counters, and 32 cards.

SHIPPING NOTE: This SPECIAL OPS will ship in a USPS flat-rate envelope if ordered separately (US addresses only).
Reviews

Add Review


 
 
Privacy Statement | Terms Of Use Copyright 2015 by Multi-Man Publishing, Inc.
 