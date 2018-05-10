Click a category to the left to browse our product catalog. MMP Catalog Roads to Gettysburg II: Lee Strikes North $176.00 Qty: Add to cart Roads to Gettysburg II: Lee Strikes North covers some of the most famous campaigns of the Civil War in a single module that represents the largest collection of content ever produced for the award-winning Great Campaigns of the American Civil War (GCACW) series. Based on previously published materials, each of the three campaigns included in Roads to Gettysburg II has been revised, repackaged, and rebalanced for improved play: Here Come the Rebels (which covers the 1862 Antietam Campaign) has had each Basic Game scenario rebalanced, one new scenario added, and a full reworking of the victory conditions for the two Advanced Game scenarios.

Roads to Gettysburg (which covers the 1863 Gettysburg Campaign) includes five new scenarios, four rebalanced existing scenarios, and a significantly revised Advanced Game that covers the full scope of Lee’s invasion of Pennsylvania.

Rebels in the White House (which covers Early’s 1864 Raid on Washington) is a quick-playing module that was originally included in the Skirmisher II magazine and has now been fully brought up to current publication standards. The four maps included are painted by original map artist Charlie Kibler and have been significantly revised to include all the latest GCACW terrain types including hills, swamps, dams, trails and landings. The military unit counters have been redesigned by Charlie Kibler to harken back to the counters in the original games in the series but with a more modern graphical treatment. Roads to Gettysburg II: Lee Strikes North contains an updated version of the GCACW Standard Basic Game Rules that all the other games in the series use. The Advanced Game rules are also standardized so players will be able to move quickly from one campaign to the other.



Here Come the Rebels II includes one new Basic Game scenario, the five original Basic Scenarios redesigned and rebalanced, and the two original Advanced Game campaign scenarios extensively revised: South Mountain (1 turn, September 14, 1862)

Harpers Ferry-Crampton’s Gap (4 turns, September 12 – September 15, 1862)

McClellan’s Opportunity (3 turns, September 15 – September 17, 1862)

Three Cigars (6 turns, September 13 – September 18, 1862; new scenario)

The Baltimore Raid (7 turns, September 10 – September 16, 1862)

The Battle for Washington (3 turns, September 12 – September 14, 1862)

From Frederick to Sharpsburg (9 turns, September 10 – September 18, 1862; Advanced Game scenario)

The Maryland Campaign (18 turns, September 4 – September 21, 1862; Advanced Game scenario) Roads to Gettysburg II includes five new Basic Game scenarios, the four original Basic Scenarios redesigned and rebalanced, and the original Advanced Game campaign extensively revamped for better playability and play balance: Meade Moves North (5 turns, June 29 – July 3, 1863; revised)

Stuart Rides North (4 turns, June 29 – July 2, 1863; new cavalry scenario)

Confederate High Tide (3 turns, June 29 – July 1, 1863; solitaire scenario)

First Day at Gettysburg (1 turn, July 1, 1863; revised)

Battle of Gettysburg (3 turns, July 1-3, 1863; new battle scenario)

The Pipe Creek Plan (6 turns, July 1-6, 1863; new maneuver & battle scenario)

The Battle Continues (2 turns, July 4-5, 1863; new, from Skirmisher I)

The Wagoneer’s Fight (3 turns, July 4-6, 1863; new cavalry scenario)

The Battle that Never Happened (8 turns, July 5-12, 1863; revised)

The Gettysburg Campaign (18 turns, June 22-July 9, 1863; Advanced Game scenario, revised) Rebels in the White House includes three Basic Game scenarios and two Advanced Game scenarios: Monocacy (1 turn, July 9, 1864)

Fort Stevens (2 turns, July 11 – July 12, 1864)

The Retreat from Washington (6 turns, July 13 – July 18, 1864)

From Winchester to Washington (13 turns, July 3 – July 15, 1864; Advanced Game scenario)

Early’s Raid (20 turns, July 1 – July 20, 1864; Advanced Game scenario) [The third and fifth scenarios require use of the Stonewall Jackson’s Way II north map (the 10th game in the GCACW series) which is not included.] Roads to Gettysburg II: Lee Strikes North contains: GCACW Series Rules Booklet (28 pgs, black and white; downloadable in color; or you can use the color rules booklet that comes in Stonewall Jackson's Way II)

RTGII Specific Rules Booklet (120 pgs in color including scenarios, the game as history, map gazetteer, etc)

Four 22"x 32" full-color map sheets

Four 280-piece counter sheets

One Terrain Effects Chart

Two full-color Force Displays

Two 4-page color Charts and Tables

Two 6-sided Dice Roads to Gettysburg II: Lee Strikes North credits: Design & Development: Ed Beach, Mike Belles, and Chris Withers

Original series design by Joe Balkoski

Map Artwork by Charlie Kibler

Counter Graphics by Charlie Kibler and Nicolas Eskubi

Return To Category The Great Campaigns of the American Civil War series is the preeminent set of operational-level games covering the American Civil War. Launched by Joe Balkoski in 1992, the series has garnered numerous awards and thrilled gamers with the most historically detailed series of Civil War game maps ever created. The GCACW inventory includes 11 different campaigns with over 80 scenarios that range in play length from one hour to several days. Fans of the series can be found across the globe (including clubs in Japan, France and Spain) and the current design-team hosts annual tournaments (including an event at the World Boardgaming Championships which has been running for 21 straight years). The GCACW series is in the process of further expanding by offering both a linked series of Western Theater games (Chickamauga/Chattanooga/Atlanta) and newly enhanced versions of the original modules (all set in the Eastern Theater). Official MMP support is now available on our GCACW Support page.

