Beyond Valor, 3rd Edition $120.00 Qty: Add to cart Beyond Valor is the first, and most important, of the Advanced Squad Leader modules. BV contains the German and Russian orders of battle from 1939-1945 as well as three different squad-types of Finnish troops. Additionally, the module contains the necessary markers and fortifications required by the ASL Series. The newest, and we anticipate the last (should further reprintings be required the contents are not expected to change), printing of Beyond Valor has 10 ASL Starter Kit-style maps and 24 scenarios which use just those maps and the counters in the module. Paired with the ASL Rulebook, Beyond Valor is quite a lot of ASL in a single box. DYO possibilities are endless, and additional scenarios using only the components in BV can be found on our website in the downloads section. Contents: Boards 1-5, 8, 20-23

14 Counter sheets

ASL Scenarios 1-10, 123-136 See what's new in this edition...

4 six-sided dice Scenario List 1 Fighting Withdrawal, Terijoki, Finland 1941

2 Mila 18, Warsaw, Poland 1943

3 The Czerniakow Bridgehead, Warsaw, Poland 1944

4 The Commissar's House, Stalingrad, Russia 1942

5 In Sight of the Volga, Stalingrad, Russia 1942

6 Red Packets, Zhabinki, Russia 1942

7 Dash for the Bridge, Warsaw, Poland 1944

8 The Fugitives, Berlin, Germany 1945

9 To The Square, Warsaw, Poland 1945

10 The Citadel, Brest-Litovsk, Russia, 1941

123 The Borders are Burning, Kuhmo, Finland, 1939

124 On The Borderline, Artahuhta, Finland, 1939

125 First Crisis at Army Group North, Raseiniai, Lithuania, 1941

126 Commando Schenke, Liepaja, Latvia, 1941

127 Land Leviathans, Lipki, Russia 1941

128 The Defense of Luga, Leningrad, Russia 1941

129 Slamming of the Door, Panikovo Forest, Russia, 1941

130 Debacle at Korosten, Korosten, Russia, 1941

131 The Penetration of Rostov, Rostov, Russia, 1942

132 Hill 253.5, Ponyri, Russia, 1943

133 Block Busting in Bokruisk, Bokruisk, Russia, 1944

134 Counterattack on the Vistula, Wola Chodkowska, Poland, 1944

135 Acts of Defiance, Breslau, Germany, 1945

136 The Agony of Doom, Muncheberg, Germany, 1945 Beyond Valor 3rd Edition Scenario Fixes Beyond Valor 3rd edition contains 24 scenarios that are playable with what is in the box. Scenarios 1-10 are the ten original ASL scenarios, published in the first and second editions of Beyond Valor. Scenarios 123-136 were previously published in other out of print venues (The GENERAL, ASL Annual, or ASL Journal) and are being renumbered with their inclusion in Beyond Valor. Previously identified errata have been incorporated, and some Victory Conditions and Scenario Special Rules have been reworded slightly for clarification. Five of the latter group have been changed to improve play balance and are annotated as updated. 123 The Borders are Burning (previously published as A10)

124 On the Borderline (previously published as A16)

125 First Crisis at Army Group North (previously published as M and now updated)

126 Commando Schenke (previously published as A80 and now updated)

127 Land Leviathans (previously published as Q)

128 The Defense of Luga (previously published as W)

129 Slamming of the Door (previously published as A7 and now updated)

130 Debacle at Korosten (previously published as A106)

131 The Penetration of Rostov (previously published as A17)

132 Hill 253.5 (previously published as T7)

133 Block Busting in Bokruisk (previously published as J8)

134 Counterattack on the Vistula (previously published as A21 and now updated)

135 Acts of Defiance (previously published as A68)

136 The Agony of Doom (previously published as A8 and now updated) Beyond Valor 3rd Edition Changes Below are the official errata that have been incorporated into the five scenarios that have been updated in Beyond Valor. The scenarios are listed by their old number, with the new number shown in parentheses. M First Crisis at Army Group North (125): increase the game length by one turn and add one 447 and LMG to the Russian OB.

A7 Slamming of the Door (129): revise the circled numbers in the Turn Record Chart for the turn of entry of the German reinforcements and their relationship to the VC -- circled numbers are now "2" in turn 2, "4" in turn 3, and "6" in turn 4, and the number of CVP the Russians must amass is increased by the circled number of the turn of entry of the reinforcements.

A8 The Agony of Doom (136): in the VC, changed "5 multi-hex buildings" to "4 multi-hex buildings".

A21 Counterattack on the Vistula (134): in the VC increase the German CVP cap from 19 to 24 and in the German balance increase the German CVP cap to 29.

A80 Commando Schenke (126): add one 4-4-7 to the Russian OB and decrease the German SAN to 2. Eight more classic ASL scenarios that are fully playable with only what is in Beyond Valor 3rd edition are available for free download from our website. A The Guards Counterattack

B The Tractor Works

C Streets of Stalingrad

D The Hedgehog of Peipsk

E Hill 621

F The Paw of the Tiger

G Hube's Pocket

H Escape From Velikiye Luki Reviews Add Review

Brian Lazewski says... I purchased this latest BV to my old worn out counters. When opening it I was stunned by the additional content over and above the original printing. One think that's nice is the larger art on the counters as well as the way they're cut. I would reccomend buying this over trying to get an older version. Better counters + more scenarios + SK boards = FIVE stars!


