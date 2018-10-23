 

Tuesday, October 23, 2018
 
 
Important Preorder Announcement!
 

How do I preorder?

Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments.

To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here.

As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com.

Shipping Charges

IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.

At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.

For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05."

As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com

Products Available to Preorder
 
For King and Country
Product Image
Retail Price:
$120.00
Pre-order Price:
$90.00
Qty:   Add to cart  

**This preorder is for a reprint of For King and Country and will be fundamentallly identical the to 2011 version, described below.

For King and Country contains the complete (in ASL terms!) Order of Battle for the British along with eight mapboards (not available in any other ASL module) and 20 revised and updated scenarios from our favorites which appeared in past magazines or modules that are now unavailable.

These scenarios have been updated to incorporate existing errata and some have been changed to try and make them better balanced scenarios. You can download the changes that were made when updating FKaC scenarios so that your already owned versions of these scenarios will be up to date!

For King and Country contents:

  • eight 8" x 22" geomorphic maps (6, 7, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 32)
  • one full countersheet of 1/2" counters
  • three full countersheets of 5/8" counters
  • one half countersheet of 1/2" counters
  • one half countersheet of 5/8" counters
  • 20 scenarios printed on 10 cardstock sheets
  • one Chapter H for the British OB

Scenario list:

  • 91 Ad Hoc at Beaurains
  • 92 Stand Fast the Guards
  • 93 Tavronitis Bridge
  • 94 Bofors Bashing
  • 95 Descent into Hell
  • 96 The Crux of Calais
  • 97 A Desparate Affair
  • 98 On Silent Wings
  • 99 Probing Layforce
  • 100 Regalbuto Ridge
  • 101 Throwing Down the Gauntlet
  • 102 Point of the Sword
  • 103 A Day by the Shore
  • 104 Hill of Death
  • 105 Going to Church
  • 106 Kangaroo Hop
  • 107 Tettau's Attack
  • 108 Guards Attack
  • 109 Dreil Team
  • 110 North Bank

 

 
Available for Preorder
Retail Price:
$120.00
Pre-order Price:
$90.00
Pre-orders needed: 550
Pre-orders taken: 189
