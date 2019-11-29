Important Preorder Announcement! How do I preorder?

Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments. To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here. As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com. Shipping Charges IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.



At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.



For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05." As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com How do I preorder?

For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05." As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com

Products Available to Preorder

A Victory Awaits

$80.00

Pre-order Price:

$60.00 Qty: Add to cart Famed Japanese designer Tetsuya Nakamura, who created A Victory Lost, Fire in the Sky, A Most Dangerous Time, and What Price Glory?, returns to the East Front with A Victory Awaits.

Using a lightly modified version of the A Victory Lost system, the game covers Operation Barbarossa from June 22 to mid-September. Game play features the same chit-pull mechanics used in AVL, with 10 one-week turns. Players can play either the full campaign game, or the Army Group North, Army Group Center, or Army Group South scenarios. Each of the scenarios plays on a single map, or play the full campaign game on all three maps! This design was originally published as a series of three games in Japan: Fierce Fight! Leningrad Blitzkrieg, Fierce Fight! Smolensk Blitzkrieg, and Fierce Fight! Kiev Blitzkrieg. The game also includes rules for multiplayer (four to eight players) and a series of optional rules. The rules have been expertly translated into English, with detailed assistance from the designer. On the wide steppes of the Soviet Union can you emerge victorious from the opening blows of the Russo-German war?

Check out a sample of the map and counters! Components: Three maps

Three countersheets

32 page full color rulebook

2 player aid cards

2 dice

box and lid Solitaire Rating: Excellent Complexity: Low Playing Time: 3-15 hours Scenarios: 4 Game scale: Units are divisions, 1 week turns. preorder : October 1, 2017

A Victory Awaits AVA Operation Barbarossa using essentially the same game system as A Victory Lost!



Retail Price:

$80.00

Pre-order Price:

$60.00

Pre-orders needed: 550

Pre-orders taken: 352



Add to cart Last Stand - The Battle for Moscow 1941-42 LS In October 1941, the German Army launched Operation Typhoon – the last major German offensive of the year. In an all-out attempt to defeat Russia and end World War Two, the Germans managed to see the spires of the Kremlin as their high water mark for both this battle and for the war. Over two million men fought in this desperate battle that would decide the war and the future of mankind.



Retail Price:

$45.00

Pre-order Price:

$33.75

Pre-orders needed: 560

Pre-orders taken: 675

Pre-order number reached!



