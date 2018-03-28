Important Preorder Announcement! How do I preorder?

Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments. To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here. As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com. Shipping Charges IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.



At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.



For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05." As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com How do I preorder?

$96.00

Pre-order Price:

$72.00 Qty: Add to cart Brazen Chariots is a Battalion Combat Series (BCS) game that chronicles fighting in the North African desert towards the end of 1941. Once Axis forces under Rommel had laid siege to Tobruk, they then set about trying to take it. Meanwhile, Commonwealth forces pushed back to the Egyptian border launched several attempts to break into and relieve the fortress. Two of these efforts, BREVITY and BATTLEAXE, lacked the depth needed to accomplish this goal and were utter failures. The third, CRUSADER, was a massive undertaking that successfully opened communications to Tobruk and proved to the British 8th Army that Rommel could be beaten. It also set the stage for Rommel's Gazala offensive in 1942.



Brazen Chariots is the third game in the Battalion Combat Series, which took players by storm with its blockbuster initial release Last Blitzkrieg and follow-up fast playing game Baptism By Fire. In Brazen Chariots, the wide-open desert, the limited number of Formations, and numerous shorter scenarios provide players with both a rapid and fun introduction to this highly acclaimed new series. The masterful order of battle research by Carl Fung showcases the forces involved with finer detail than ever before.



Components:

• BCS v1.2 rulebook (full color)

• two v1.2 BCS Charts and Tables (full color)

• BCS v1.2 Crib Notes Booklet

• Brazen Chariots game specific rulebook

• three full color 22” x 34” maps (see a sample HERE)

• four countersheets (1,120 counters) (see a sample HERE)

• 12 scenarios Easter Battle, 1 map, 5 turns

Battle for the Salient, 1 map, 5 turns

Operation Brevity, 1 map, 2 turns

Operation Skorpion, 1 map, 2 turns

Operation Battleaxe, 1 map, 3 turns

Operation Battleaxe: Mini-Crusader, 3 maps, 10 turns

Operation Crusader (Campaign), 3 maps, 21 turns

Two Map Crusader, 2 maps, 21 turns

Operation Crusader: Clash of Armor, 3 maps, 19 turns

Totensonntag, 2 maps, 3 turns

Operation Crusader: Dash to the Wire, 3 maps, 15 turns

Operation Crusader: Victory by Logistics, 3 maps, 11 turns • box and dice pre-order: March 26, 2018 Reviews Add Review

Brazen Chariots: Battles for Tobruk, 1941 (BCS) 9-03 Brazen Chariots is the third installment of the Battalion Combat Series (BCS) and covers the battles for Tobruk in North Africa during the summer and fall of 1941.



Retail Price:

$96.00

Pre-order Price:

$72.00

Pre-orders needed: 550

Pre-orders taken: 248



