How do I preorder?

Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments. To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here. As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com. Shipping Charges IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.



At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.



For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05." As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com

Rostov '41: Race to the Don (SCS)

$44.00

Pre-order Price:

$33.00 Qty: Add to cart Rostov ‘41 is a Standard Combat Series (SCS) game covering the bold—some would say “foolhardy”—dash by Army Group South to take Rostov in the late fall of 1941. Amazingly, the attack succeeded, resulting, however, in the Germans being isolated at the end of a logistical shoestring. The regrouping Red Army, stung from a long series of defeats, saw this as the perfect opportunity to launch its first coordinated attack of the war, thus paving the way for the Moscow Counteroffensive just a few weeks later.



Rostov ‘41 covers all this swirling mobile action in turns representing 3 to 6 days and at a map scale of 2.5 miles per hex. Units are battalions to divisions. Low counter density and a wide-open map bring all the action and possibilities to light in some wild gameplay. Both players will find themselves under the gun. The German player must use his limited and overstretched forces to pull off a brilliant coup. Playing it safe won’t cut it; speed is all-important. With a lot of skill and a bit of luck, Rostov will be yours. Then you’ll have to pay the piper. The Russian player must conserve his forces as the German rapier expends its energy. While the capture of Rostov requires a lot of skill and some luck on the German part, don’t begin to think your job is easy. Derailing that German drive can easily consume precious forces needed for your main effort: turning the tables on the Germans and taking back great swaths of the Motherland.



Rostov ’41 components:

• Standard Combat Series (SCS) rulebook (version 1.8)

• Rostov ‘41 game-specific rulebook

• one full color 22" x 34" map

• 280 counters

• 4 scenarios: Fritz on the Don (Campaign), 14 Turns

Fritz on the Mius, 4 turns

Fritz Grabs Rostov, 7 turns

Fritz Grabs Rostov, 7 turns

Soviet Counterpunch, 4 turns

pre-order: March 26, 2018

