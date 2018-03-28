Important Preorder Announcement! How do I preorder?

Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments. To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here. As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com. Shipping Charges IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.



At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.



For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05." As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com How do I preorder?

Products Available to Preorder

Ariete: The Battle of Bir el Gubi, Libya (TCS)

$36.00

Pre-order Price:

$27.00 Qty: Add to cart Ariete is a Tactical Combat Series (TCS) game covering the Italian Ariete Division’s defense of Bir el Gubi, Libya, on November 19, 1941.



The well-equipped yet inexperienced British 22nd Armoured Brigade saw an opportunity to season itself against a supposedly weak Italian formation. At full-strength with 162 brand-new Crusader tanks, the British were eager to emulate the easy victories against the Italian 10th Army the previous winter. What actually ensued was a swirling desert battle between evenly matched opponents.



Ariete covers this entire mobile action in turns representing 30 minutes each and a map scale of 150 meters per hex. Units range from sections to platoons. A minimal amount of special rules bring the Tactical Combat Series to North Africa, highlighting the unique tactical challenge of the desert environment.



• The Italian player must manage a mobile defense against stronger British armored units until reinforcements arrive in the form of the 132nd Tank Regiment. He must make good use of artillery and AT assets (especially truck-mounted 102mm guns) to bloody the Brits and set them up for an armored counterattack.



• The Commonwealth player must solve the problem of using an armor-only force to crack defensive positions held by a well-led combined-arms force. The desert environment, with swirling dust clouds and relatively long lines of sight, will not help him in this regard!



Ariete components:

• Tactical Combat Series version 4.01 rulebook

• Ariete game-specific rulebook

• 12 Scenarios: Destruction of the III/8 Bersaglieri, 2 turns

The Nearest Thing to a Cavalry Charge, 6 turns

The Attack on the 8th Bersaglieri, 6 turns

The Attack on Bir el Gubi (Prepared Defense), 6 turns

The Attack on Bir el Gubi (Early CW Arrival), 6 turns

Attack of the 2nd Royal Gloucestershire Hussars, 10 turns

Attack of the 4th County of London Yeomanry, 11 turns

The Ram Strikes, 6 turns

The Battle of Bir el Gubi (historical), 11 turns

The Battle of Bir el Gubi (Prepared Defense), 11 turns

The Battle of Bir el Gubi (Early CW Arrival), 12 turns

The Battle of Bir el Gubi (Free Deployment), 11 turns • two Tactical Combat Series Charts & Tables

• one full-color 22" x 34" map

• 280 counters (see a playtest [not final!] sample here)

zip lock bag

(* Note : In order to keep production costs down, we are producing Ariete as a bagged game only; there will not be a boxed edition.)

pre-order: March 26, 2018

Ariete: The Battle of Bir el Gubi, Libya (TCS)

Ariete covers the British attack and Italian defense of Bir el Gubi, Libya, during Operation CRUSADER.

Pre-orders needed: 500

Pre-orders taken: 166



Retail Price:

$36.00

Pre-order Price:

$27.00

Pre-orders needed: 500

Pre-orders taken: 166



