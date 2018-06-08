Important Preorder Announcement! How do I preorder?

Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments. To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here. As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com. Shipping Charges IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.



At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.



For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05." As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com How do I preorder?

$60.00

Pre-order Price:

$45.00 Qty: Add to cart PRODUCTION NOTE : We intend to release HATTEN IN FLAMES at the World Boardgaming Championships in July 2018, and to start shipping preorders in August. Customers who preorder the game may cancel their preorder if they decide to buy HATTEN IN FLAMES at the WBCs instead. In late December 1944, the American 7th Army was overextended throughout the French provinces of Alsace and Lorraine, covering for units drawn northwards towards the vicious fighting around Bastogne. Sensing this weakness, German High Command launched Operation NORDWIND to retake Alsace and the French city of Strasbourg.



In early January 1945, after several unsuccessful thrusts, the Germans committed key panzer reserves in the form of Panzer-Division 21 and Panzergrenadier-Division 25, targeting the neighboring French villages of Hatten and Rittershoffen. The initial attack fell on Hatten and nearby Maginot Line positions manned by the inexperienced doughboys of the 42nd “Rainbow” Infantry Division. After a brief but valiant defense, they were relieved by two veteran infantry battalions from the 79th “Cross of Lorraine” Infantry Division, whose soldiers slowed the German advance but in turn, became surrounded in the villages. Tankers from the 14th Armored Division then engaged the German panzers head-on in an attempt to relieve the infantry.



The eight scenarios and two Campaign Games in HATTEN IN FLAMES focus on the first five days of the fighting inside of Hatten, as panzer units sought to break through to the open terrain of Alsace that lay beyond Hatten and Rittershoffen. These capture the portion of the battle where an intense combined-arms struggle between a few handfuls of infantry companies and tank platoons of both sides played out on a daily basis in this small French village. In rendering these encounters, the HATTEN IN FLAMES CGs provide players with all the challenging options and decisions of bigger CGs while remaining much more manageable than most. Campaign game mechanics are based on tried-and-true systems used in previous ASL historical modules.



HATTEN IN FLAMES contains :

• one box and lid

• one 30" x 32" map (see the playtest map here)

• two countersheets

• Chapter HF rules

• eight ASL scenarios

• two Campaign Games

• two Chapter Dividers HATTEN IN FLAMES is not a complete game; ownership of the Advanced Squad Leader Rule Book, BEYOND VALOR, and YANKS is required for play. Reviews Add Review

Hatten in Flames HF A Historical ASL module covering the German attack on Hatten, France, in January 1945.



Retail Price:

$60.00

Pre-order Price:

$45.00

Pre-orders needed: 800

Pre-orders taken: 617



Add to cart Red Factories RF Two HASLs in one! Reissue of classic RED BARRICADES combined with the new RED OCTOBER HASL.



Retail Price:

$164.00

Pre-order Price:

$123.00

Pre-orders needed: 900

Pre-orders taken: 1765

Pre-order number reached!



Add to cart Red October RO Red October preorder only page.



Retail Price:

$164.00

Pre-order Price:

$99.00

Pre-orders needed: 1000

Pre-orders taken: 210



Add to cart Page 1 of 1



