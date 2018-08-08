 

Wednesday, August 08, 2018
 
 
How do I preorder?

Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments.

To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here.

As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com.

Shipping Charges

IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.

At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.

For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05."

As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com

Race For Bastogne (GTS)
Race For Bastogne is a Grand Tactical Series (GTS) game that covers one sliver in the history of the Battle of the Bulge. On 16 December 1944, the Germans launched their great offensive through the Ardennes. The XLVII Panzer Corps attacked with the 2. Panzer Division and 26. Volksgrenadier Division, reinforced by the Panzer Lehr Division. Defending was part of the 110th Infantry Regiment of the 28th Infantry Division. It should have been a blitzkrieg through the thin defenses but stubborn resistance, the terrain, and the well-managed commitment of American reinforcements caused the German attack to fail to take Bastogne just as the 101st Airborne Division arrived. Even as German forces by-passed Bastogne to extend the “Bulge,” the 101st was hard pressed to defend the critical crossroads town.

Race For Bastogne simulates the German XLVII Corps attack across the Our River through the 110th Infantry Regiment, the delaying actions by Combat Command Reserve, 9th Armored Division, and Combat Command B, 10th Armored Division, followed by the defense of Bastogne by the 101st Airborne Division. The game covers the night of 15 December to the night of 25 December 1944. The German initially commands three “divisions” and the American two “divisions” on two maps laid end to end.

Race For Bastogne includes one Campaign Game and six scenarios; five of these use a single map (or portions of a single map), and the sixth uses both maps.

Race For Bastogne components:
• Grand Tactical Series (GTS) 2.0c Series Rules (40 pages, color)
• Race For Bastogne Exclusive Rules (60 pages, color)
• Rules Summary (8 pages, B&W)
• Race For Bastogne TRC/TEC set (2 cards, color)
• Race For Bastogne Divisional Charts set (5 cards, color)
• Race For Bastogne Off-Map Display & Turn Record Chart (2 cards, color)
• Two single-sided 22" x 34" maps (see a sample of the playtest map HERE)
• One double-sided 8-1/2" x 11" map
• Eight countersheets (5/8") (see samples of the playtest counters HERE and HERE)
• Four 10-sided dice
• One box and lid (*Note: this is our standard 3” box and is not the same style of box used for The Devil’s Cauldron, Where Eagles Dare, and The Greatest Day).

Designer: Joe Chacon

Developer: Nick Richardson

Game Art: Nicolas Eskubi
Utilizing GTS 2.0 rules, RACE FOR BASTOGNE covers 15-25 December 1944 and simulates the German XLVII Corps attack across the Our River and its efforts to take Bastogne against stubborn American resistance.
