Important Preorder Announcement!

Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments. To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here. As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com. Shipping Charges IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.



At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.



For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05." As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com How do I preorder?

$92.00

Pre-order Price:

$69.00 Qty: Add to cart Deluxe ASL Redux is a map-and-scenario pack based on the boards and scenarios from Streets of Fire and Hedgerow Hell. It will include :

• all eight original Deluxe ASL maps (a-h), repainted by Charlie Kibler and finished in the "tri-fold" style of Deluxe maps i-l from Winter Offensive Bonus Pack #9;

• all of the original Deluxe ASL overlays (from the 1995 Annual), also repainted by Charlie;

• six additional sheets of wooden and stone rubble Kibler overlays;

• the original 18 Deluxe ASL scenarios, all updated and rebalanced as needed;

• twenty to twenty-two (depending on layout) additional, out-of-print Deluxe ASL scenarios, also updated and rebalanced as needed;

• one box Once we're satisfied there's enough interest in producing this pack, we'll get Charlie working on painting the maps and overlays while we continue updating the scenarios (between 38 and 40 total), none of which should take too long.



Scenarios include the "original 18" DASL scenarios :

Guryev's Headquarters [D1]

Berserk! [D2]

Storming the Factory [D3]

First to Strike [D4]

Little Stalingrad [D5]

Draconian Measures [D6]

With Flame and Shell [D7]

The Schoolhouse [D8]

Preparing the Way [D9]

The Final Battle [D10]

Ripe Pickings [D11]

Repulsed [D12]

Bogged Down [D13]

Buying the Farm [D14]

Barkmann's Corner [D15]

Clay Pigeons [D16]

They're Coming! [D17]

King of the Hill [D18]



Additional scenarios will include :

Back to School [AD3]

Brave Little Emchas [J65]

Charging Chaumont [J123]

Cobra Kings [J124]

Headhunting For Bloody Huns [OB4]

Himmler’s House [J89]

In The Old Tradition [J11]

Intimate War [AD5]

Lehr Sanction [AD7]

Mayhem in Manila [A103]

Royal Marines [AD9]

Sicilian Midnight [AD11, OA12]

Smoke The Kents [GD-C]

St. Barthelemy Bash [J6]

The Island [AD4]

The Kiwis Attack [GD-B]

The Mailed Fist [AD13]

The Road to St. Lo [OA1]

The Tiger of Toungoo [AD10]

Deluxe ASL Redux Re-issue of the original 8 Deluxe ASL maps and overlays, all repainted, with 40 Deluxe ASL scenarios and new rubble overlays.



Retail Price:

$92.00

Pre-order Price:

$69.00

Pre-orders needed: 800

Pre-orders taken: 314



