Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments. To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here. As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com. Shipping Charges IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.



At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.



For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05." As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com

$32.00

Pre-order Price:

$24.00 Qty: Add to cart July 1, 1863. As the hot summer sun ascends into the Pennsylvania sky, Brigadier General John Buford deploys his dismounted cavalry along the ridge astride one the many pikes leading to a nearby town. As scouts report Confederate troops converging on the town, Buford’s men must give the rest of the Union army time to arrive on the scene and take up positions on good ground. The following three days of combat is remembered as the most famous battle on American soil – the Battle of Gettysburg. Gettysburg puts you in the saddle as one of the two army commanders at this momentous battle:



• As General George Meade of the Union Army of the Potomac, you fight a cagey delaying action as your corps arrive on the battlefield, then look for opportunities to turn the tables on the invading southerners. Will you stem the tide and break the attacking waves with your stout defense?



• As General Robert E. Lee of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia, you direct your arriving troops to unbalance the Yankee positions, then push them to the brink by pressing every advantage. Will you turn the Union flank and rout them from the field, or will the sun set over the broken bodies of your valiant soldiers?



Gettysburg covers the full three days of the battle, with each game turn equivalent to 2½ hours of daylight or one night. The map spans the historic battlefield and surrounding terrain, divided into 800-meter hexes. Counters represent the military units that fought in the battle, divisions for the Confederates and corps for the Union. Special markers represent leaders and artillery concentration. Event cards bring to life the notable moments of the battle, upsetting the perfect plans of the player and giving the game exceptional replay value.



At the heart of the game system are fatigue and army morale. Units cannot sustain combat continually and will wear out if pressed too hard. Maintaining a reserve of troops to plug gaps in the line is critical. As units rout and break, or if their line of communications is cut, the morale of their army plummets. If you can drive the opposing army’s morale to zero, they quit the field and you win a “sudden death” victory.



A match takes no more than 90 minutes, making the game suitable for beginners and old hands alike. The simple mechanics will have you playing within minutes of opening the box. Relive history over your lunch hour with MMP’s Gettysburg!



Gettysburg component list :

• one 24”x36” full-color mapsheet

• one countersheet with 1" and 5/8" counters (see a sample here)

• full-color rulebook with examples

• card deck with 16 full-color cards

• one ziplock bag

Complexity: LOW

Solitaire Suitability: MEDIUM

Designer: Scott Muldoon

Designer: Scott Muldoon

Developer: Kevin Valerien

Front Toward Enemy FTE Tactical firefights during the Vietnam War. Fire teams, heavy weapons, leaders and helicopters at 50 meters to a hex and five minutes to a turn.



Retail Price:

$70.00

Pre-order Price:

$48.00

Pre-orders needed: 540

Pre-orders taken: 591

Pre-order number reached!



Add to cart Gettysburg GET Gettysburg is a low-complexity game covering the full 3-day battle in 1863.



Retail Price:

$32.00

Pre-order Price:

$24.00

Pre-orders needed: 525

Pre-orders taken: 41



