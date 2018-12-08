Important Preorder Announcement! How do I preorder?

Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments. To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here. As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com. Shipping Charges IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.



At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.



For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05." As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com How do I preorder?

$80.00

Pre-order Price:

$60.00 Qty: Add to cart North Africa (Standard Combat Series [SCS]) covers all of the fighting in the Western Desert from the beginning of Operation COMPASS until the final battles at El Alamein. This is the award-winning Operational Combat Series monster game DAK in a tighter, faster-playing SCS format.



North Africa trims one map that extended into Egypt from the original DAK format and cuts numerous unit counters and markers not needed in the SCS format. The game uses a unique activation system tied to Supply Units, which must be saved up to create large-scale offensives. Supply is scarce enough to make tracking easy and naturally is central to this critically important aspect of North African warfare.



The game utilizes Leaders, Forts, Mines, Random Events, Capture Awards, Withdrawals to Far Away Lands, and The Greek Campaign. It also includes a nifty little optional Operations rule that allows players to tie their moves into a larger plan of their own making, thus giving more context to what they are doing than is normally the case.



North Africa Scenarios:

• Operation Brevity, 1 map, 1 turn

• Operation Battleaxe, 2 maps, 1 turn

• Operation Crusader, 2 maps, 2 turns

• Gazala, 2 maps, 2 turns

• First El Alamein, 1 map, 1 turn

• Operation Compass Campaign Start, 4 maps, 24 turns

• The Race to the Wire Campaign Start, 4 maps, 20 turns

• Operation Crusader Campaign Start, 4 maps, 21 turns

• Battle of Gazala Campaign Start, 4 maps, 7 turns

• First El Alamein Campaign Start, 4 maps, 5 turns



North Africa Components:

• SCS Series rulebook (version 1.8)

• North Africa Game Specific rulebook

• North Africa Scenario Booklet

• Four 22” x 34” full-color maps (see a sample HERE)

• 560 Counters (see samples HERE and HERE)

• Box and Dice

