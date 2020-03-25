|
|Important Preorder Announcement!
How do I preorder?
Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments.
To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here.
As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com.
Shipping Charges
IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.
At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.
For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05."
As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com
|Products Available to Preorder
ASL Starter Kit Expansion Pack #2
|
ASL Starter Kit Expansion Pack #2
MMP is proud to present the second Advanced Squad Leader Starter Kit Expansion Pack. Expansion Pack #2 has been designed with all levels of Starter Kit play in mind and has something for everyone. It includes two new 8" x 22" geomorphic mapboards (k and l) and eight new scenarios set in locales such as China, Burma, Java, and New Guinea.
Expansion Pack #2 continues the introduction of the Japanese begun in ASL Starter Kit #4, this time with new opponents. Expansion Pack #2 also adds new rules to introduce players to the Chinese and to overlays. Ordnance and Vehicle Notes for the weapons used in the scenarios are also included.
However, unlike previous installments of ASL Starter Kit, Expansion Pack #2 does not come with everything you need to play!!!
Expansion Pack #2 assumes ownership of the core ASLSK modules Starter Kit #1, Starter Kit #2, Starter Kit #3, and Starter Kit #4. While Expansion Pack #2 includes counters for Chinese, Japanese, British, Filipino, and Dutch units, it relies upon these core Starter Kit modules to provide additional unit and information counters, thus giving players a low-cost method for introducing the Chinese and for expanding the range of combat in the Pacific Theater of Operations (PTO).
The most recent version of the Starter Kit rules may be downloaded from the MMP website by clicking this link.
ASL Starter Kit Expansion Pack #2 contains:
• two 8" x 22" geomorphic mapboards (map k, map l)
• one overlay
• one countersheet (252 counters)
• one 4-page illustrated color rules supplement
• one 4-page Quick Reference Data Card
• eight new scenarios:
- S74 Iron Fist, Shanghai, China, 17 August 1937
- S75 They Always Returned, Shanghai, China, 11 October 1937
- S76 A Less Peaceful Christmas, Urdaneta, Luzon, The Philippines, 25 December 1941
- S77 Dutch Trucks, Soebang, Java, 2 March 1942
- S78 No Japanese Within 100 Miles, Leuwiliang, Java, 4 March 1942
- S79 Politics, Logistics, and Pride, Toungoo, Burma, 19 March 1942
- S80 Spring and Summer, Isurava, New Guinea, 27 August 1942
- S81 Not A Man Afraid, Jessami, India, 28 March 1944
NOTE: ASL Starter Kit Expansion Pack #2 is not a boxed game; it comes bagged in the same manner as ASL Starter Kit Expansion Pack #1.
