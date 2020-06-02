Important Preorder Announcement! How do I preorder?

Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments. To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here. As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com. Shipping Charges IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.



At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.



For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05." As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com How do I preorder?

$85.00

Pre-order Price:

$60.00 Qty: Add to cart NOTE : This $60 "early bird" preorder price is only good through June 28, 2020. After that, the preorder price reverts to $68 for the duration of the preorder!!! Iron Curtain: NATO’s Central Front, 1945-1989 is a Standard Combat Series (SCS) game covering the potential "hot" war erupting between the East and the West at the flashpoint along the intra-German border established at the close of World War II. Scenarios examine the forces available over the entire 44-year period with snapshots in 1945, 1962, 1975, 1983, and 1989. The resulting force ratios not only change with weapon and OOB evolution but as a product of the tumultuous effects of the culture.



In addition to the typical Warsaw Pact-invades-NATO situations, the game provides for three NATO offensive scenarios. The 1945 Churchill plan to continue WW2 before the Soviets could consolidate their gains (Operation UNTHINKABLE), the mishaps of 1983 that could have launched an offensive in error, and allowing the West to capitalize on the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact nations in 1989.



Every game is different because while the units set up in their peace-time housing areas, each side gets an unpredictable amount of time to "run up" before the war actually begins while tension rises. The result will allow each side to move to deployment areas (or not) as the fates decree with all combinations of total surprise to total preparedness possible between them.



Iron Curtain is a fast-paced game of what is assumed to be a month of intensive combat where both sides race to fulfill their objectives before a cease-fire ends hostilities.



All the developments of modern warfare over this epoch are included: nuclear and chemical warfare, modern near-nuclear aviation effects, airmobile forces, attack helicopters, airborne mech forces, amphibious operations, and even the ill-fated Pentomic Division structure.



It is your turn to decide the fate of Europe.



Scenarios (all are a maximum of 10 turns) :

• Hot Time in the Town of Berlin—1945 Western Allies Offensive

• Don’t Fence Me In—1945 Soviet Offensive

• If I Had a Hammer—1962 Soviet Offensive

• Bohemian Rhapsody—1975 Soviet Offensive

• Eye of the Tiger—1983 Soviet Offensive

• It’s a Mistake—1983 NATO Offensive

• Everybody Wants to Rule the World—1989 Soviet Offensive

• We Didn’t Start the Fire—1989 NATO Offensive



Components :

• SCS rulebook (Version 1.8)

• Iron Curtain game-specific rulebook

• one 22" x 34" map

• four countersheets (see samples here and here)

• eight scenarios

• two full-color Player Displays

• two full-color 2-sided Game Charts & Tables

