Beyond the Rhine $134.00

Beyond the Rhine depicts the campaign for Northwest Europe from September 1944 to April 1945. It begins with the German Army reeling from a string of near-fatal defeats, and in full retreat to the safety of the West Wall where it hopes to make a stand. More Info BLOOD REEF TARAWA Gamers Guide $16.00

The Blood Reef: Tarawa Gamers Guide is a magazine created by fans of the Historical Module to illustrate play, give tactical advice, and a brief summary and chronology of the historical battle. More Info Brazen Chariots: Battles for Tobruk, 1941 (BCS) $96.00

Brazen Chariots is the third installment of the Battalion Combat Series (BCS) and covers the battles for Tobruk in North Africa during the summer and fall of 1941. More Info

Guadalajara $34.00

This key battle of the Spanish Civil War springs to life! One map, 280 counters. More Info Heights of Courage $40.00

In October, 1973, Syria and her allies lead a surprise attack to recapture the Golan Heights in conjunction with an Egyptian assault across the Suez Canal into the Sinai. Heights of Courage is a game covering the Golan Heights portion of this war—one of the largest armored clashes to occur since the end of World War II. More Info Kawaguchi's Gamble: Edson's Ridge $44.00

An Area Move game which simulates what was possibly Japan's best chance to crack the Marine perimeter around Henderson Airfield and drive the Americans off Guadalcanal. More Info

King Philip's War $44.00

King Philip’s War 1675-1676 is an easy to play simulation of New England Native American tribes joining together to fight the ever-expanding European colonists. A loose coalition of angry tribes inspired by King Philip (the Wampanoag sachem, Metacomet) burned and sacked settlements throughout the colonies of Massachusettes, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and the then separate colony of Plymouth. More Info Korea: The Forgotten War $90.00

Korea: The Forgotten War covers the first year of the Korean War using the popular Operational Combat Series. More Info Last Blitzkrieg $132.00

Last Blitzkrieg covers the Battle of the Bulge in a level of detail rarely seen before and does so in a very playable manner with the new Battalion Combat Series (BCS). More Info

No Question of Surrender $68.00

The Grand Tactical Series moves to North Africa! This entry covers the battle of Bir Hakeim, pitting the Free French versus Rommel! More Info Out of the Attic #2 $20.00

48 pages of Advanced Squad Leader! Out of the Attic #2 has 16 tournament-themed scenarios and 6 updated articles from THE GENERAL and the ASL ANNUAL More Info Panzer Battles: 11th Panzer on the Chir River $48.00

Panzer Battles is a Standard Combat Series game covering the classic mobile defensive battles of the 11th Panzer Division along the Chir River and made famous in von Mellenthin's classic book "Panzer Battles" More Info

Rivers To The Reich $20.00

15 ASL scenarios and 2 overlay sheets from the Squad Leader days! More Info Rock of the Marne $40.00

Games both the final German attack in July 1918, and the Allied counteroffensive that produced Second Battle of the Marne. More Info Salerno $42.00

The Variable Combat System presents a fresh beginning in combat simulation. The Series opener is VCS Salerno, that takes the nearly impossible task of depicting the 1943 Allied invasion of southern Italy and places all of the invading forces on a beautiful mapsheet. More Info

Smolensk: Barbarossa Derailed-OCS $84.00

Smolensk is an Operational Combat Series game covering the decisive campaign along the Moscow highway in the summer of 1941. More Info Special Ops Issue #1 - Summer 2011 $24.00

The first issue of the new wargaming journal from MMP. More Info Storm Over Dien Bien Phu $45.00

Storm Over Dien Bien Phu is an Area Move game that simulates the Viet Minh attack against the French stronghold at Dien Bien Phu during the spring of 1954. Taking the system pioneered with MMP’s Storm Over Stalingrad, Storm Over Dien Bien Phu modifies the game system for the unique situation presented in the jungles of Vietnam. The game has the same fast, tense action as seen Storm Over Stalingrad, with additional rules for sapping, assaulting and the French supply situation. More Info

The Greatest Day: Sword, Juno, and Gold $264.00

The Greatest Day: Sword, Juno, and Gold starts a new chapter in the Grand Tactical Series with the first game in a three volume saga on the Battle of Normandy in June of 1944. More Info The Mighty Endeavor: Expanded Edition $58.00

The Mighty Endeavor: Expanded Edition is an updated version of the original with an expansion that adds the Eastern Front from just east of Warsaw to Berlin! More Info The Tide at Sunrise $40.00

Depicts the battles of the Russo-Japanese War. Managing transport and logistics in a difficult region are featured, and easily learned design lets players get right into the action! More Info