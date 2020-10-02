Important Preorder Announcement! How do I preorder?

Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments. To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here. As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com. Shipping Charges IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.



At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.



For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05." As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com How do I preorder?

$225.00

Pre-order Price:

$168.75 Qty: Add to cart Rising Sun is Advanced Squad Leader’s long-awaited return to the jungles, islands, and atolls of the southwest Pacific. Multi-Man Publishing has combined the original ASL modules Code of Bushido and Gung Ho! into one monster package. Rising Sun includes the entire Japanese, Chinese, and United States Marine Corps orders of battle; a 2nd edition of Chapter G, which covers the unique rules needed to play ASL in the Pacific Theater of Operations and incorporates all the current errata; and an updated Chapter H for the Japanese and Chinese vehicles and ordnance and for landing craft. Also included are 32 updated scenarios, combining the original Code of Bushido and Gung Ho! scenarios with 16 out-of-print PTO scenarios that originally appeared in the pages of the GENERAL, the ASL Annual, and the ASL Journal. From the ASL Annual '93b comes the Gavutu-Tanambogo campaign game (Sand and Blood), a new 17˝×22˝ Gavutu-Tanambogo map, and Chapter Z pages. Scenario errata have been incorporated, and new errata have been issued for the older scenarios to reflect the balancing changes made to the updated scenarios. The package is rounded out by seven 8˝×22˝ geomorphic mapboards (boards 34-39 and 47) and dozens of overlays, all updated to match the latest style of boards.



This reprint of Rising Sun will also include the map and five scenarios for the Hell's Corner HASL which originally appeared in Operations Special Edition #3.



Rising Sun is not a complete game; ownership of the Advanced Squad Leader game system is required to play the scenarios herein.



Rising Sun contains:



-Chapter G; Chapter H for Japanese, Chinese, and Landing Craft; and Chapter Z (Gavutu-Tanambogo Campaign Game)



-1,300 ½” counters and 592 5/8” counters (1,892 total)



-boards 34-39, 47, Gavutu-Tanambogo HASL map, Hell's Corner HASL map



-overlays 1-5, B1-B5, Be1-7, Ef1-3, G1-5, M1-5, O1-5, OC1-4, OG1-5, P1-5, RP1-5, Wd1-5, X6, X11, X25-X29



-37 ASL scenarios:



Smertniki

Shanghai In Flames

On The Kokoda Trail

The Drive For Taierzhuang

Shoestring Ridge

A Stiff Fight

Bungle In The Jungle

Ramsey's Charge

The Eastern Gate

Grabbing Gavutu

Hazardous Occupation

Tanambogo Nightmare

Red Star, Red Sun

Take Two

The Bushmasters

Munda Mash

Cibik's Ridge

Totsugeki!

The Rock

Orange At Walawbum

Today We Attack

Smith & Weston

KP 167

Broken Bamboo

Jungle Citadel

OP Hill

Sea Of Tranquility

Last Of Their Strength

Hell Or High Water

White Tigers

Bloody Red Beach

Battlin' Buckeyes

First Matanikau

Bailey's Demise

Samurai Sunset

Whaling Good Time

The Sand Spit Reviews Add Review

Psychic Joe says... 12/25/10: I predict that this review will still be here when the product page eventually "goes live." The publication of this module will require the city of Cleveland to import saki for the first time in history. Unfortunately, it will only be discovered too late that sushi is not a suitable convention snack food. Confusion will reign at ASLOK when the hotel simultaneously books a Bonsai convention. Enterprising ASLers will claim that miniature trees only deserve 1/2 the standard TEM, giving rise to the first erratum. Guest says... Jeb123 says... Of all the ASL modules, this is my favorite. I can say enough good things about this module. A must buy if you are an ASL fan and did not get the original modules. The HASL campaign game Gavutu Tanambogo is awesome. Dave says... WOW ! Great module , love it ! I've been waiting for this one for sometime now & so far " perfect ' ,,,now to pick up FKAC. to round out & play all the fine scenarioes in RS.

For King and Country FKAC For King and Country contains the complete (in ASL terms!) Order of Battle for the British along with eight mounted mapboards in starter-kit style and 20 revised and updated scenarios from our favorites which appeared in past magazines or modules that are now unavailable.



Retail Price:

$120.00

Pre-order Price:

$90.00

Pre-orders needed: 550

Pre-orders taken: 741

Pre-order number reached!



Add to cart Rising Sun RS Reprint of the PTO module for Advanced Squad Leader (2020)



Retail Price:

$225.00

Pre-order Price:

$168.75

Pre-orders needed: 525

Pre-orders taken: 222



