Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments. To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here. As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com. Shipping Charges IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.



At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.



For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05." As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com How do I preorder?

Hungarian Rhapsody (HR) is an Operational Combat Series (OCS) game that depicts the Soviet 1944 drive into Hungary which led to the battle of Debrecen, the siege of Budapest, and the German 1945 KONRAD counter-offensives attempting to relieve Budapest.

Romania’s defection in August 1944 allowed the Soviets to outflank well-defended Axis positions in the Carpathian Mountains from the south. In the process, the German 6th Army was almost destroyed, losing most of its heavy equipment (which explains the relative weakness of the German artillery at the start of the campaign).

The game begins on the October 5, 1944 turn with the 2nd and 4th Ukrainian Fronts launching an offensive to isolate the German 8th Army which is still defending an area off-map to the east in the Carpathian Mountains. It allows players to play the two major Soviet offensives and several smaller scenarios covering the German counter-offensives, concluding on February 26, 1945.

The Soviet offensive power comes from three tank corps, five mechanized corps, and three cavalry corps—but faces formidable challenges. They are operating at the very edge of their logistical capabilities. While the Hungarian Plain is good tank country, Budapest and the surrounding terrain make for heavy going. And the Axis forces are capable of stinging counterattacks (such as the Battle of Debrecen) and all-out counter-offensives (such as Operation KONRAD). The Germans had 13 panzer divisions, three panzergrenadier divisions, two cavalry divisions, and two cavalry brigades present in this theater. The total seems large, but not all were present at the same point in the campaign.

Hungarian Rhapsody is a medium-sized two-map OCS game, with 5-mile hexes and 3.5-day turns. The full Campaign game is 43 turns long, and there are five campaign scenarios so players can start at any point of the action.



Special rules in this 18th OCS series game are carefully researched to model key aspects of this important campaign :

• Soviet logistical difficulties in bridging the Danube River.

• Tank-buster aircraft such as those piloted by famed German ace Hans-Ulrich Rudel.

• Hungarian Goulash counters to help Budapest defenders hold out just a little longer.

• Soviet Front markers reflecting the role of higher echelons in marshaling supply and rebuilding shattered mobile Corps.

• Forces include German Wehrmacht, Luftwaffe and SS formations, as well as Soviet Guards and regular units, plus Slovakian Partisans, Romanians, and Yugoslavians fighting for the Soviets.



Scenarios :

• The Battle of Debrecen, one map, 7 Turns

• Grand Campaign, two maps, 43 Turns

• The Battle of Debrecen, two maps, 7 Turns

• From Debrecen to Budapest, two maps, 25 Turns

• Operation Budapest, two map scenario, 17.5 Turns

• Operation Budapest, two map Campaign Start, 34.5 Turns

• Race to Budapest, two map large scenario, 7 Turns

• Race to Budapest, 1.5 map small scenario, 7 Turns

• Race to Budapest, two map Campaign Start, 25 Turns

• Konrad I-II, one map, 3 Turns

• Konrad I-II-III, one map, 13 Turns

• Konrad I, two map Campaign Start, 17 Turns

• Konrad III, one map, 4 Turns

• Konrad III, two map Campaign Start, 12 Turns

• Südwind, one map, 3 Turns



Hungarian Rhapsody components :

• OCS Series Rulebook (version 4.3)

• HR-specific rulebook with Historical Commentary, Designer's, Developer's, and Player Notes

• Scenario booklet

• Axis Tables/Order of Arrival booklet

• Soviet Tables/Order of Arrival booklet

• Two OCS v4.3 Charts and Tables Booklets

• Two 22" x 34" maps (see a sample!)

• One 8-1/2" x 11" Budapest inset map

• Six countersheets (see a sample!)

• Eight full-color Play Aid Cards (Two Axis, Two Soviet, Two Corps Marker Cards and Two Terrain Effects Chart)

