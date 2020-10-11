Important Preorder Announcement! How do I preorder?

Simply place an order for a preorder product. IMPORTANT: If you mix preorder product and in-stock product your order will be split into one or more separate orders; one order for all in-stock product, and one order for each preorder product. This also means that the total at checkout will appear higher than what you are actually charged, since we do not charge for preorders until the product is ready to ship. You will be charged shipping for each order, because they are separate shipments. To review your orders and preorders, please visit the "Cart & Account" link above, and click on the "Order History" link within. You may also update your credit card information for your preorders here. As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com. Shipping Charges IMPORTANT: Due to ever-changing rates charged by USPS/UPS there may be changes made to postage rates while your preorder is waiting to "hit". MMP charges the actual rates from United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service. You should consider the shipping and handling charge quoted when you placed your preorder as an estimate, as actual rates will be charged with the game is ready to ship and your credit card is billed.



At any time, if the shipping price quotes is more, or less, than $3 from the actual "stamp" price (once we pack the box and get ready to get it out the door) we will credit, or bill, that amount to your card.



For example, imagine you order a game and the shipping is listed at $4 and the actual shipping cost is $6.95. MMP will "eat" that $2.95 underpayment. If the actual shipping cost was $7.05, we would further charge your card $3.05." As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at problems@multimanpublishing.com How do I preorder?

• Best of Friends 2

• Action Pack #15: Swedish Volunteers; and

• ASL Roma 2020



SHIPPING NOTES:

• In the US, these three packs will be shipped in a Priority Mail Flat Rate envelope. Flat rate shipping is good for all the US (including AK, HI, APO, & DPO).



• International orders will be sent in our larger padded envelope, and cost is based on destination.



IMPORTANT: If you wish to buy more than one copy of the packs included in the ASL Trio, please do so through that pack's product page. ASL Trio is intended for customers who wish to buy a single copy of each pack; we can't "cram more" into one Priority Mail envelope.

